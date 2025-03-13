“[There are] buses of people arriving with buckets, with tools, piano wire and going from one pool to another and taking anything and everything that moves. Including things like seaweed,” Army Bay resident Mark Lenton told the Herald.
“The removal of marine and shellfish from low-lying rock pools can devastate marine life, which is unlikely to return and grow. A prime example is the mussel rocks at Pākiri Beach, which are completely devoid of mussels due to scavenging,” she said.
“We’re concerned because we know that coastal marine life plays an important role in healthy marine ecosystems, providing habitats and sources of food for insects, small fish and seabirds.”
Benjamin said scientists were still seeing the effects of mass mussel overharvesting in the Hauraki Gulf and the Marlborough Sounds in the late 1970s.