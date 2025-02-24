“The cockles are no bigger than your thumbnail.”

Even 10 years ago the marine life was abundant, Linton said.

“That part of the ecosystem was important for the sea birds and other fish that rely on that food source.

“The rocks around Whangaparāoa now are completely bare. The only thing you will find in the rock pools is the seawater after every tide.

“(There are) buses of people arriving with buckets, with tools, piano wire and going from one pool to another and taking anything and everything that moves. Including things like seaweed.”

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chief executive Nicola MacDonald says the damage is extensive.

“The removal of marine and shellfish from low-lying rock pools can devastate marine life, which is unlikely to return and grow. A prime example is the mussel rocks at Pakiri Beach, which are completely devoid of mussels due to scavenging,” she said.

“We’re concerned because we know that coastal marine life plays an important role in healthy marine ecosystems providing habitats and sources of food for insects, small fish and seabirds.

“Taking and removing rock shellfish and stripping away pools is not part of New Zealand culture.”

A shot from the southern end of Omaha Beach captures the dozens of people harvesting the pools. Photo / supplied

Further north, Omaha Beach resident Mary Coupe told the Herald she had noticed groups of people at the beach with “bowls” of sealife, like starfish.

“This lovely family, a mum, a dad and a little girl, had a huge bowl half to two-thirds full of black little snails,” she said.

“If you looked at your fingernail, you could put 10 on that nail. He could barely put his arms around the container.”

Coupe wants to see the Tiaki Promise made mandatory for people who apply for a New Zealand visa or citizenship.

The initiative was created in 2018 by Tourism New Zealand, asking tourists to pledge to the country to care for people and places.

“To bring them into the world of conservation and more importantly becoming guardians of our natural environment,” she said. “Rather than a consumer mentality with no regard for the impact our consumption has on the natural environment.”

Fisheries New Zealand regional manager north Andre Espinoza said Fisheries New Zealand had 21 full-time Fishery Officers who patrolled the Auckland area.

“They’re supported by 38 Honorary Fishery Officers (HFOs) whose main focus is on recreational fishing compliance,” he said.

“The compliance rate for recreational fishers in the Auckland region when inspected is at 94%.”

Espinoza said Fisheries NZ encouraged the public to report suspicious or illegal fishing activity by calling 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24).

“Information like descriptions of the suspicious activity and those involved, including registration numbers if vehicles are involved, are helpful for our fishery officers.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

