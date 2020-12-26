Website of the Year
New Zealand|Crime

Maria was strangled and died in a ditch - but her killer walked away

12 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: Tom Day

When Shaun Fretwell's mum hadn't come home one evening, he decided to duck down the road to the local dairy and buy himself some treats.

The 10-year-old wasn't worried about where she was and it

