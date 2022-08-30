PM Jacinda Ardern Holds a Post-Cabinet press conference

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is not the only minister who has arguably promoted products on social media – a quick scan of some other ministers has revealed Stuart Nash appearing to promote a lemon juice company and Craggy Range wines, and Megan Woods singing the praises of a local cafe and a shoe repair shop.

The Prime Minister's programme of visits is also a minefield of potential promotional activities with the cameras on her – from a recent visit to RJ's confectionery where she admitted to liking the raspberry chocolate twists, to Pic's Peanut Butter factory during the 2020 campaign. Ardern is also something of a walking advertisement for a range of New Zealand designers, wearing clothes gifted and loaned to her by designers including Juliette Hogan and Emilia Wickstead.

Davidson last night edited a social media post featuring te reo Māori branded Whittaker's chocolate after the PM said it appeared to breach a rule that ministers should not promote products or services on any form of media.

Davidson revised her post to remove the words "like Whittaker's" but kept the photo of herself holding several bars of the chocolate. She has said the post was aimed at welcoming companies that embraced te reo Māori and responding to a backlash against Whittaker's over the issue.

A spokesman for the Green Party said the edits followed a conversation with the Cabinet Office about the rules.

Ardern has also said she would remind all ministers about the rule. Although the Cabinet Office advise on the application of the rules in the Cabinet Manual, it is ultimately for Ardern to decide whether to act on any breach.

The Cabinet Manual stipulates ministers should not endorse products or services but could appear in advertisements or announcements which were "in the public interest" and for which no payment was received. The example given was water safety.

The post has resulted in questions on just how strictly the rule should apply - and what amounts to an "endorsement".

The same rules do not apply to MPs who are not ministers - and electorate MPs often promote businesses and products from their areas – but it is a trickier boundary for ministers who have electorates.

Nash's instagram includes a post from February on his habit of starting his day with a warm lemon juice: "For good health I always start the day with a glass of warm lemon juice from the Limery. An awesome Wairoa company doing awesome things with limes and lemons."

Nash also has a post featuring a visit to Sustainable Foods in Kapiti as Regional Development Minister, including himself holding their products.

"Sustainable Foods Ltd, based in Kapiti, makes plant-based protein products that taste absolutely fantastic. I know I know, but seriously, these are good - for the planet, on the pocket and the palate! And we (govt) helped them out because we back businesses in the regions 100%."

Nash's instagram also includes a post in June with a photo of Craggy Range wine, in which he talks about a bet with a friend on the rugby in which the wine is the stake. The post also refers to Nash's old bet with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking about the vaccination rate, in which Nash had chosen Craggy Range for the case of wine. Hosking has never paid up.

Megan Woods has posted her appreciation and photos of a cafe in her electorate and a shoe repair shop – as well as a photo of Red Zone honey from the markets.

Kiri Allan's posts sometimes feature kai from hunting, and have included mentions of products such as the Lowe Street Butcher rubs.