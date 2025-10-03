Wenfu Zhang, Tayzel Tupou-Toka Tini and Liam Quade Prasad have been jailed for helping to smuggle 713kg of methamphetamine (worth about $250 million) into New Zealand inside bottles of maple syrup. Photo / Jason Dorday
Three men involved in the biggest methamphetamine seizure at the border New Zealand law enforcers had ever seen, involving roughly enough to supply every addict in Aotearoa for a year, have been jailed for their role in the botched operation.
If the 713kg of drugs hidden inside maple syrup containershad hit the streets, it could have sold for hundreds of millions of dollars.
Today in the High Court at Auckland, lengthy jail terms were handed down to three of the men involved in the New Zealand side of the importation, Wenfu Zhang, Tayzel Tini and Liam Prasad.
Zhang was ordered to serve 10 years and 10 months for one charge of importing methamphetamine, and the other two defendants each received seven years and two months for one possession for supply charge.
Two of the higher-up players in the scheme, Andy Oloafofa Tumaaga and Patrick Chand, have already been sentenced in relation to the offending after earlier entering guilty pleas.
The hundreds of bottles were each labelled as containing 4 litres of maple syrup. Many of them did, in fact, contain syrup. But eight of the pallets contained dummy containers, court documents state.
The shipment was split in two, Justice Mount said, with some being delivered to a facility rented by Zhang, 31, on Auckland’s Dominion Rd and the rest to Helensville.
Authorities have previously said they were tipped off about the illicit syrup shipment ahead of time thanks to intelligence from Canadian authorities. They also received help from Australian authorities, believing the shipment was intended for distribution across the wider Australasian underground market.
The 713kg could have been divided into about 35 million doses worth an estimated $250 million, authorities estimated.
Tini, 24, and Prasad, 24, had been recruited by another defendant, Chand, to assist with the packing process at the Helensville site.
They were arrested soon after arriving at the facility on February 8.
Justice Mount said there was no evidence the men had been advised they would be paid a particular figure for the job, but Prasad relayed that he was told it would be “worth your while”.
The judge viewed their role as essentially “hired labour” to unpack their boxes, and their expectation of financial reward was modest.
Justice Mount said there was no evidence Zhang had any involvement in the operation before December 2022, and he was to be paid $2000.
Zhang’s lawyer, Graeme Newell, said his client did not cause the drugs to come into New Zealand, and the pallets were already en route before he rented the facility.
“We’ve got a person who was [involved] after the fact. He was involved in the safe harbour after the drugs got to New Zealand.”
Zhang’s role was not the same as an actual importer by a “long stretch”, Newell said.
Nihill said the other defendants, Tini and Prasad, were “catchers”.
She submitted that the men knew about the operation when they arrived at the facility to unload the product, which she said differed from the defence’s argument that the men became aware when unpacking the drugs.
Nihill said the men had travelled a significant distance with Chand and sat for two hours in the car before entering the facility, so had plenty of time to discuss what their role was.
It was, Hintze submitted, “unfortunate” that it was 550 to 600kg.
Justice Mount granted Tini and Prasad a starting point of 10 years’ imprisonment, and after giving discounts for personal factors and time spent on bail, landed on a sentence of seven years and two months each.
He gave Zhang a starting point of 15 years, and after discounts to reflect his previous good character, time on bail and personal factors, ended on a prison sentence of 10 years and 10 months.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.