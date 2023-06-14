Operation Regis intercepted more than 700 kilograms of methamphetamine earlier in 2023. Methamphetamine was concealed in bottles of maple syrup. Photo / NZ Police

An elaborate scheme to import methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup has been foiled by police and customs.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it is the largest amount New Zealand has seen at its border and authorities cannot afford to relax.

The multi-million dollar international drug operation was upended by New Zealand, Australian, and Canadian authorities working together.

In January, the shipment of maple syrup from Canada was intercepted and found to be concealing 713 kilograms of methamphetamine which police estimated had a street value of $250m.

It was part of a wider shipment of methamphetamine bound for the Australasian market and New Zealand police worked alongside New Zealand Customs Service on the interception.

Operation Regis intercepted more than 700 kilograms of methamphetamine earlier in 2023. Methamphetamine was concealed in bottles of maple syrup. Photo / NZ Police

In February, five men aged between 22 and 45 were arrested at a rural property near Helensville when they took possession of the bulk of the consignment.

A sixth man, aged 28, was also arrested when he sought to take possession of the remainder of the consignment.

They are due to reappear in the North Shore and Auckland District Courts in due course.

“The international drug trade and organised crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept, and keep our communities safe, is to work collaboratively with other agencies, and other nations,” said Coster.

“This seizure of nearly three-quarters of a tonne shows the effectiveness of working across borders.”

Coster said the bust will help to combat the harm methamphetamine causes to our communities.

“Had this shipment been distributed across New Zealand it would have caused immense harm to the vulnerable communities these criminal groups were preying upon.

“We know that drugs are a major driver of crime in New Zealand, and we see first-hand how damaging the impact of addiction in our communities is.”

Had the drugs not been seized, police estimated the meth would have caused close to $800 million worth of social harm, according to drug harm index figures.

New Zealand Customs controller Christine Stevenson said transnational organised crime groups are increasingly undertaking large-scale drug smuggling attempts at the border.

“It points to the determination of these criminals to peddle their harm in our communities for their own personal wealth and at the expense of our communities, regardless of the damage to social, health and wider economic wellbeing.”