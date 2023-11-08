Celebrated Māori performance company Hawaiki TŪ will bring its large-scale production Taurite to Kerikeri’s Turner Centre next month.

Celebrated Māori performance company Hawaiki TŪ will bring its large-scale production, Taurite, to Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on December 2.

The captivating work, meaning ‘the balance of everything’, is deeply grounded in te ao Māori, blending the essence of kapa haka, Māori movement and theatre with a beautiful backdrop of AV projections.

Artistic director Kura Te Ua said the haka dance theatre had been designed for the entire whānau as an immersive experience and harnessed the power of traditional Māori practices around restoring balance.

“This work was made to empower people to approach the world with a profound sense of oneness, within themselves and the world that surrounds them,” Te Ua said.

“At the heart of it, Taurite is for everyone and is a piece of rongoa (healing), a whakapiki wairua (uplifting of spirit) work which I hope shines as an inspiration and symbol of hope, especially with what’s going on in the world right now.

“I think it’s also important for small communities, particularly around mindsets and mental wellbeing, so I hope this will speak to the people of Te Tai Tokerau.”

Taurite’s story portrays the narratives associated with the different roles and responsibilities attached to being a wāhine (woman), tane (man), tamaiti (child) and kaiārahi (leader).

It also looks at how each must navigate their every day, busy lives while trying to remain connected to their inner wellbeing.

Te Ua said through our daily goals, moment to moment, she believed we could all tap into our inner peace by understanding we are one with the world.

“What I’m wanting to show is that there’s a force within us, a higher wisdom that’s reflected out into the world and guides us to navigate through life,” she said.

“We are a vibration and how we move around in this world is described through our ātua Māori (Māori gods).

“Knowing this, I want people to understand there is always another way, an alternative pathway to reaching our ‘tauritetanga’, our inner peace.”

Taurite was commissioned as a development by Auckland Live for the 2020 Fringe Town programme and premiered in 2022.

The original performance featured five dancers plus Te Ua, who collaborated with kaihaka (haka performers) Te Mana Huia at the Auckland Town Hall.

Since then, there have been different iterations, but with the core message of balance and oneness remaining consistent throughout its evolution.

In this touring rendition, Taurite will test out a new framework of incorporating local artists to take part in the performance.

Next month’s work will join forces with Te Tai Tokerau powerhouse artists and kaihaka including Troy Kingi and Kawiti Waetford, with more artists to be announced soon.

“These guys all bring their own magic and not only bring an embodied wairua from the north, but infuse the production with live music, adding a dynamic layer that transcends time and connects us all,” Te Ua said.

Next year Te Ua said she planned to expand the delivery of Taurite across the motu (country), incorporating other local artists from their respective rohe (regions).

“Māori have not really been exposed to that much drama and theatre, nor exposed to a vast range of dance, so this is another way to help audiences see and understand the work,” Te Ua said.

“Even though this is something we’ve presented through a Western framework, this type of haka dance theatre shows how you can expand your mind and present something with the same integrity within the performance.

“Ten to 15 years ago there wasn’t a lot of Māori theatre, but we’re evolving, so I think Māori are ready for this.”

Taurite will feature at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm and 7pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.turnercentre.co.nz.