Te Pāti Māori calls allegations "baseless", Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

The New Zealand Geographic Board has opened consultations on proposals to “correct and restore” two Māori place names in Auckland.

The proposals call for the restoration of the original Māori name Te Tōangaroa to an area on Auckland CBD’s waterfront and correction in the spelling of Takanini to Takaanini.

Local iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei made the proposal to restore the traditional Māori name Te Tōangaroa and assign it as an official place name for an area of Auckland’s waterfront.

The name would apply to the area bordered by Britomart Place, Beach Rd, Quay St and State Highway 16.

The piece of land houses Spark Arena, the Strand Railway Station, Te Taou Reserve, Mahuhu ki te Rangi Park and several apartment buildings.

The area of Auckland's waterfront that could be renamed as Te Tōangaroa. Photo / NZ Geographic Board

Board secretary Wendy Shaw said the kōrero given by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says the name refers to the dragging of waka a long way to the shoreline.

The existing suburb names within the proposed area would not be changed or replaced, nor any changes to addresses or need to update signage.

Meanwhile, the board has received multiple proposals, endorsed by mana whenua, Te Ākitai Waiohua, to correct the spelling of Takanini to Takaanini for the suburb and the railway station.

The suburb and train station are named after rangatira (chief) Īhaka Wirihama Takaanini Te Tiki.

In a statement the board said the spelling with the double “aa” correctly reflects that Takaanini is a compound word made up of taka and ānini, together meaning giddy or whirling.

Auckland Transport installed signs at the train station with the “aa” spelling in 2018.

The board said maps and signs could be updated over time if the proposal is successful.

The board is now taking submissions on both proposals, with consultation set to close on July 11 for Te Tōangaroa and September 10 for Takaanini.

Submissions on the proposals can be made online at linz.govt.nz/consultations or by emailing nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz .

New Zealand Geographic Board is an independent statutory body that is supported and administered by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Meanwhile, consultation also opened today on a proposal to correct the spelling of the Lower Hutt suburb Petone to Pito One.

“Pito One is the correct spelling for the suburb,” said Shaw.

“The name refers to the burial of pito (umbilical cord) in the one (sand) as a symbolic tethering of a newborn to the land and their tūrangawaewae (place to stand) and as an expression of ahi kā (continuous occupation).

“Pito One pā was the place where senior rangatira Hōniana Te Puni met William Wakefield and the New Zealand Company settlers in 1839.”