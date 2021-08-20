Māori King's commemoration: Koroneihana 2021 moved online

Kiingi Tūheitia at Ihumātao. Photo / RNZ

By Te Aorewa Rolleston of RNZ

The annual celebration commemorating the Māori monarch Kiingi Tuheitia VII begins today.

Koroneihana marks the 15th anniversary of the Māori King's commemoration, but because of the pandemic it has been moved online.

The office of the Kiingitanga made the announcement regarding the cancellation of physical celebrations earlier this week and said it was important to look after those in their community.

"The Office of the Kiingitanga advises that Koroneihana 2021 is cancelled. Kiingi Tuheitia wishes to uphold the wellbeing of the people no matter what the sacrifice," it said.

"These are difficult times, but we are resilient people and we will get through this."

This year's celebrations will include a livestream function running tomorrow from Tūrangawaewae marae - the home of the Māori monarchy.

This will showcase the raising of the Kiingitanga flag, online speeches, and a time to remember those who have died.

In previous years, Koroneihana has been marked with large gatherings, kapa haka performances and an address by the monarch.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherwhero VII was appointed as the Māori King in 2006 after the death of his mother, the late Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikāhu.

The office of the Kiingitanga was looking forward to connecting with its hāpori and is encouraging them to celebrate the annual event with their whānau.

"Follow the advice of Te Manatū Hauora, ring your whānau and make sure they are okay.

"Be strong, be wise, be safe," it said.

"Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te whei ao. Paimārere."

- RNZ