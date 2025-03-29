So why am I telling the good readers of Aotearoa this story? Let me give you some context.

Last year, an opportunity came up that would see me live in Eastern Europe for a while. I thought about it long and hard. Having two teenagers I had a serious decision to make. My boy started university this year and my girl still has two more years of college left.

When the opportunity came up, I had a good korero with my dear sister Marjorie, who was in the last few months of her own life.

My sister said, “Bro, you’ve got awesome kids. Go and have a talk to them. I’m sure they’ll be okay. You’re fine.

“We will look after them, and no doubt you’ll be in touch with them on a regular basis. Bro, life is for living. You’ve always wanted to live overseas. Experience this world of ours if you can. Go for it.”

My sister looked me in the eye not with a hint of sadness but rather excitement: “Go for it, my brother”.

Now I know not everybody will have the opportunity that I’ve had, and I do feel privileged, but perhaps in our own small way, we should rethink our lives and grasp those opportunities for living, doing something we’ve always wanted to do but have let the important yet mundane everyday life pressures get in the way.

The last few days have been a time for reflection for me.

You see, we lost another brother this week. I didn’t know about him until I was 11 years old (yes, I have a complex but amazing family).

Pere Maitai and his brother Caleb became part of the whānau. They were raised by Reverend Charlie Maitai. We, however, shared the same father, and in all honesty, Pere and Caleb looked more like him than I do. Although they were never brought up by my father, they looked like him, walked like him, told stories like him and enjoyed a few drinks like we all do. Pere, like mystery Dad, was a pretty decent cricketer in his youth.

Pere Maitai, far right, was one of several Māori media pioneers including Whai Ngata, left, Wena Harawira and Derek Fox.

Pere Maitai was well-known in the broadcasting world, including working as a reporter for Te Karere and Waka Huia.

He was a director for 60 Minutes here in New Zealand back in the days when we produced our own current affairs shows. Later, he went on to work with media pioneers such as Derek Fox, Wena Harawira and the late Whai Ngata.

I’ll miss our rambling conversations, Pere, and the stories you told. Someone I know in the industry said that you were the best boss she ever had. You looked after the young ones. You taught them well and you cared for them. What a wonderful testimony to your life, brother.

Pere was deeply involved in the Presbyterian Church. In fact, one of his duties earlier on was to find a leader for the Māori synod. Pere approached an esteemed rangatira (chief) to sound him out if he was interested in the role.

The matua was taken aback but gently had to break the news that he was a devout follower of Te Kooti Arikirangi Te Tūruki - and that not being a Presbyterian probably disqualified him from the job.

Moe mai rā Pere, you lived a good life.

I’ll mourn you as will your loving wife Riripeti, your kids and moko will - but as our sister said, life is for living.



