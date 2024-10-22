“It doesn’t matter to us if they’re removed. We know that some older people sit there to have a yarn.”
Randwick Park Residents’ Association’s Dave Tims said they were disappointed a proper consultation wasn’t made before the decision to remove the benches.
He said if nearby residents were concerned, they could have approached them to try to resolve their issues.
“The benches are not causing the disruptive behaviour, that’s caused by a few individuals,” Tims said.
“We can talk to students. We know a lot of young people, we’ve got relationships with them. There are lots of better ways of dealing with them than removing benches – removing [them] won’t stop the behaviour.”
The two benches are to be removed by Auckland Transport and relocated to Russell Road.