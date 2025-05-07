Advertisement
Manurewa homicide: Woman arrested, charged with murder after death of Selwyn Robson

NZ Herald
A woman has charged with murder and is due in court tomorrow after the death of Selwyn Robson in Manurewa. Photo / Supplied

  • Police have arrested and charged a woman in relation to the death of Selwyn Robson in Manurewa.
  • The man, linked to Black Power, was found in critical condition on Mahia Rd; he later died despite emergency efforts.
  • The 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of Selwyn Robson in Manurewa.

Police launched a homicide investigation yesterday after emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property before 10am after a report someone had been seriously injured.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said a man was located in a critical condition.

“Despite the best efforts from first-aid responders, he died at the scene,” he said.

Vickers said inquiries identified a person of interest and a woman handed herself in at the Manukau Police Station this morning.

“This woman has been spoken to and has now been charged with murder,” he said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.”

The 32-year-old woman will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow on the murder charge.

The victim of a homicide investigation in Manurewa has been identified on social media as Selwyn Robson. Photo /Supplied
Vickers said the investigation team were still completing some inquiries.

“A scene examination has been completed and a post-mortem has also been completed,” he said.

“This is no doubt an upsetting incident for all involved and we are pleased to have been able to bring a quick resolution to this investigation.”

As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further.

Tributes posted on social media have identified Robson, who has links to the Black Power gang, as the victim.

One post said he would be “forever cherished, never forgotten”.

“The nation is down a G.O.A.T,” the post said.

There was a large police presence on the scene on Tuesday, with groupings of family huddled near the cordons consoling each other.

The Herald spoke to family near the scene on Mahia Rd – they declined to comment.

Community members were wearing balaclavas as they watched the police gather evidence.

