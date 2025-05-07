- Police have arrested and charged a woman in relation to the death of Selwyn Robson in Manurewa.
- The man, linked to Black Power, was found in critical condition on Mahia Rd; he later died despite emergency efforts.
- The 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of Selwyn Robson in Manurewa.
Police launched a homicide investigation yesterday after emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property before 10am after a report someone had been seriously injured.
Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said a man was located in a critical condition.
“Despite the best efforts from first-aid responders, he died at the scene,” he said.