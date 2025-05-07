Vickers said inquiries identified a person of interest and a woman handed herself in at the Manukau Police Station this morning.

“This woman has been spoken to and has now been charged with murder,” he said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.”

The 32-year-old woman will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow on the murder charge.

The victim of a homicide investigation in Manurewa has been identified on social media as Selwyn Robson. Photo /Supplied

Vickers said the investigation team were still completing some inquiries.

“A scene examination has been completed and a post-mortem has also been completed,” he said.

“This is no doubt an upsetting incident for all involved and we are pleased to have been able to bring a quick resolution to this investigation.”

As the matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further.

Tributes posted on social media have identified Robson, who has links to the Black Power gang, as the victim.

One post said he would be “forever cherished, never forgotten”.

“The nation is down a G.O.A.T,” the post said.

There was a large police presence on the scene on Tuesday, with groupings of family huddled near the cordons consoling each other.

The Herald spoke to family near the scene on Mahia Rd – they declined to comment.

Community members were wearing balaclavas as they watched the police gather evidence.