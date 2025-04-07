In a notice posted online, his family said he was a “cherished nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many ... Please respect our time as we process our loss.”
Emergency services were called to Manurewa just after midnight Saturday to “a report that a person had been injured at a property on Marr Rd”, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said.
“Police and ambulance attended and located a man with critical injuries consistent with stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene.”
Hayward said this afternoon the investigation had been looking into a disorder at the time the victim was injured.
“We have spoken with a number of people since Saturday morning, and this has helped progress our inquiries.
“As a result, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide.”
Hayward said no charges had been laid at this stage.
“The investigation team is continuing with some additional inquiries, and we will release further information around charges once decisions are made.”
It is understood the incident occurred at a social housing facility run by Kāhui Tū Kaha. The not-for-profit organisation confirmed it was aware of the incident but would not comment further.
A neighbour said he believed there was a party at the address on the night of the incident, which was not out of the ordinary. He said police had been door-knocking neighbours on Saturday, asking if they knew what had happened.