“I am here in Perth still. He had just come from Perth a few weeks ago and this has happened.”

In a tribute online, she described Graham as “my love, my heart”.

“You did so much for me, and I have seen how much you wanted to change,” it read.

“Honey, you are the most beautiful soul. No matter how bad life showed you it can be, you will always be one of the best things God created.”

In a notice posted online, his family said he was a “cherished nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many ... Please respect our time as we process our loss.”

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Marr Rd, Manurewa, after an overnight homicide on Friday. Photo / Jason Dorday

Emergency services were called to Manurewa just after midnight Saturday to “a report that a person had been injured at a property on Marr Rd”, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said.

“Police and ambulance attended and located a man with critical injuries consistent with stab wounds who, despite medical attention, died at the scene.”

Hayward said this afternoon the investigation had been looking into a disorder at the time the victim was injured.

“We have spoken with a number of people since Saturday morning, and this has helped progress our inquiries.

“As a result, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide.”

Hayward said no charges had been laid at this stage.

“The investigation team is continuing with some additional inquiries, and we will release further information around charges once decisions are made.”

It is understood the incident occurred at a social housing facility run by Kāhui Tū Kaha. The not-for-profit organisation confirmed it was aware of the incident but would not comment further.

A police officer outside the property where a man died of stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have launched a homicide investigation. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A neighbour said he believed there was a party at the address on the night of the incident, which was not out of the ordinary. He said police had been door-knocking neighbours on Saturday, asking if they knew what had happened.

A blue forensic tent could be seen outside the Marr Rd address on Saturday morning, which had been cordoned off by police.

