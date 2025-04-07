“We have spoken with a number of people since Saturday morning and this has helped progress our inquiries,” he said.

A police officer outside the property where a man died of stab wounds in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police have launched a homicide investigation. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“As a result, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this homicide.”

Hayward said no charges had been laid at this stage.

“We anticipate we will be able to release further information about the victim in due course.

“The investigation team are continuing with some additional inquiries, and we will release further information around charges once decisions are made.”

It’s understood the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning occurred at a social housing facility run by Kāhui Tū Kaha. The not-for-profit organisation confirmed it was aware of the incident, but would not comment further.

When the Herald visited the scene on Sunday, a police officer could be seen exiting the social housing complex.

A nearby neighbour said he believed there was a party at the address on the night of the incident, which wasn’t out of the ordinary. He said police had been door-knocking neighbours on Saturday, asking if they knew what had happened.

A blue forensic tent could be seen outside the Marr Rd address on Saturday morning, which had been cordoned off by police.