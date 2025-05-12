Advertisement
Manurewa homicide: Black Power gang members perform haka to farewell Selwyn Robson

NZ Herald
Black Power members perform a farewell haka for Manurewa homicide victim Selwyn Robson. Video / Supplied
  • Black Power gang members have farewelled Selwyn Robson, who died in Manurewa last week.
  • In a video shared online, members performed an emotional haka as Robson’s coffin was brought into the clubhouse.
  • A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

Black Power gang members have delivered an emotional haka while farewelling Selwyn Robson, who died last week.

Robson, who was linked to the gang, was found in a critical condition on Mahia Rd in Manurewa last Tuesday; he later died despite emergency efforts.

In a video shared on Facebook, gang members were seen performing the haka as pallbearers carried his coffin into the clubhouse, in front of a large group of followers.

Other photos shared online show the clubhouse draped in Black Power gang flags and rows of chairs set up for a memorial.

“Did the deeds on behalf of our bro Muzza in respect for his BPMGF. R.I.P. Selwyn Robson.”

Last week, tributes on social media said Robson would be “forever cherished, never forgotten”.

“The nation is down a G.O.A.T,” the post said.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police inquiries identified a person of interest, and a woman handed herself in at the Manukau Police Station on Wednesday morning.

“This woman has been spoken to and has now been charged with murder,” he said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.”

The 32-year-old woman appeared in the Manukau District Court on Thursday on the murder charge.

A police spokesperson said officers had been monitoring a gang-related funeral procession through Counties Manukau earlier today.

“No arrests were made.

“Through our operation, Police have identified a small number of driving offences that occurred during the procession.”

The spokesperson said police were making inquiries as part of the wider investigation.

Black Power members perform a farewell haka for Manurewa homicide victim Selwyn Robson. Video / Supplied