- Black Power gang members have farewelled Selwyn Robson, who died in Manurewa last week.
- In a video shared online, members performed an emotional haka as Robson’s coffin was brought into the clubhouse.
- A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.
Robson, who was linked to the gang, was found in a critical condition on Mahia Rd in Manurewa last Tuesday; he later died despite emergency efforts.
In a video shared on Facebook, gang members were seen performing the haka as pallbearers carried his coffin into the clubhouse, in front of a large group of followers.