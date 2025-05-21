Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Manurewa: Armed police arrest two, seize firearm in South Auckland raid

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police arrested two people and seized a firearm in Manurewa after a reported break-in attempt.
  • A 38-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.
  • Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old woman.

Armed police have made two arrests and removed a firearm following a search involving the Police Eagle helicopter in South Auckland.

On Tuesday afternoon, Manurewa Police were called to a Great South Rd property after a man was reportedly trying to gain entry.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Warrick Adkin, said police were called about 3.40pm yesterday.

“It was reported that a known offender was likely involved, and concerningly for us it was reported that he was in possession of a firearm.

“Armed staff made an approach to the address, and located the victim who was unharmed, and the offender had not gained entry,” Adkin said.

The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed around the Auckland suburb of Manurewa area and located a vehicle of interest parked on Browns Rd, police said.

“Eagle observed a man and woman exit an address and get into this vehicle and tracked it to South Mall, Adkin said.

Armed police staff approached the parked vehicle and took both occupants into custody.

Adkin said methamphetamine was located in the vehicle, and a 42-year-old woman was arrested in relation to this.

“No firearm was located in the vehicle; however a search of the Browns Rd property located a cut-down firearm, which is an excellent outcome.

“Seizing illegal firearms such as this, will reduce harm in our community and enhance public safety,”Adkin said.

Police said a 38-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition, along with speaks threateningly.

Save

