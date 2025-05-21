“Armed staff made an approach to the address, and located the victim who was unharmed, and the offender had not gained entry,” Adkin said.

The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed around the Auckland suburb of Manurewa area and located a vehicle of interest parked on Browns Rd, police said.

“Eagle observed a man and woman exit an address and get into this vehicle and tracked it to South Mall, Adkin said.

Armed police staff approached the parked vehicle and took both occupants into custody.

Adkin said methamphetamine was located in the vehicle, and a 42-year-old woman was arrested in relation to this.

“No firearm was located in the vehicle; however a search of the Browns Rd property located a cut-down firearm, which is an excellent outcome.

“Seizing illegal firearms such as this, will reduce harm in our community and enhance public safety,”Adkin said.

Police said a 38-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition, along with speaks threateningly.

