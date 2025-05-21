- Police arrested two people and seized a firearm in Manurewa after a reported break-in attempt.
- A 38-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.
- Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old woman.
Armed police have made two arrests and removed a firearm following a search involving the Police Eagle helicopter in South Auckland.
On Tuesday afternoon, Manurewa Police were called to a Great South Rd property after a man was reportedly trying to gain entry.
Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Warrick Adkin, said police were called about 3.40pm yesterday.
“It was reported that a known offender was likely involved, and concerningly for us it was reported that he was in possession of a firearm.