Police are warning the public about a protest planned today. Photo / NZME

A midday protest in Manukau is expected to cause traffic disruption, police say.

The protest was expected to affect Great South Rd, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau Station Rd and others in the vicinity.

"Police are aware of protest activity planned for Manukau City Centre about midday today. Police will be monitoring the event while recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest."

The protest is understood to be related to Covid-19 vaccination.

They asked for patience on the roads and for motorists to avoid the area if possible "as we expect there may be traffic delays and disruptions".