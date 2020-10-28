Man's mammoth catch: NZ fisherman lands possible record-breaking trout

Razza Bar and Bistro employee Sean Colenso shows off Seamus' whopping brown trout. Photo / Supplied

A fisherman who caught a mammoth brown trout from the Mackenzie hydro canals near Twizel may have made smashed a record-breaking feat.

The man, who only wants to be known as Seamus from Turangi, caught a massive brown trout earlier this week.

Seamus took the whopper catch into the local Razza Bar and Bistro in Twizel, donating it to the bar to be taxidermied and hung up on the wall.

The Turangi resident wanted the 44.3lb (20.1kg) catch to sit proudly next to the bar's other mammoth catches on display - a 38.9lb and 38.2lb trout.

Seamus hopes his catch will be officially announced with the present record catch caught in the same canal in 2013 weighing in at 42.1lb (19.1kg).

Seamus' whopping catch will join these two other catches on the Razza Bar and Bistro wall. Photo / Supplied

Razza Bar and Bistro employee Sean Colenso told Stuff "it was the biggest brown trout I have ever seen".

For Seamus' catch to officially break the record, it would need to go through a number of processes and the fisherman would need to come forward and be named.

Central South Island Fish and Game field officer Rhys Adams revealed the scales would have to be verified.

The Mackenzie canals are known for large fish, with Colenso telling Stuff he believes there'd be bigger fish in the future as they sit at the bottom of the river eating food from the salmon farm.