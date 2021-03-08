Man's foot run-over by forklift at Meadowfresh in Christchurch

A man has been seriously injured after his foot was run over by a forklift in Christchurch.
Fire crews were called out initially to assist with a man trapped under a forklift at Meadowfresh on Blenheim Rd at about 11.30am on Tuesday.
But a St John spokesman said he was not trapped and his foot had been run over.
He said the man was sent by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.