New Zealand

Man's foot run-over by forklift at Meadowfresh in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the scene at Meadowfresh on Blenheim Rd at about 11.30am on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

By: Tim Cronshaw

A man has been seriously injured after his foot was run over by a forklift in Christchurch.

Fire crews were called out initially to assist with a man trapped under a forklift at Meadowfresh on Blenheim Rd at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

But a St John spokesman said he was not trapped and his foot had been run over.

He said the man was sent by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

