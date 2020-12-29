Man's death in managed isolation the first in New Zealand

The 63-year-old man died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A man who died while in managed isolation in Auckland has become the first person to die in a quarantine facility in New Zealand.

A spokesman for Managed Isolation and Quarantine confirmed that this was the first time someone had died while carrying out the mandatory 14-day quarantine, after arriving from overseas.

Authorities said the 63-year-old returnee died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday.

Police confirmed they were notified of the sudden death in the afternoon and that it appeared to be related to a medical event.

It is not known how far long into the 14-day quarantine period he was in, before he died yesterday.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine deputy chief Andrew Milne: "[We are] saddened to confirm that a 63-year-old male, who arrived from the Pacific and is staying at the Grand Millennium Auckland, has sadly passed away (yesterday).

Death not Covid-related

"The returnee displayed no Covid-19-related symptoms during their previous daily health checks."

The Ministry of Health has assessed the circumstances of the man's death and at this stage, it is not thought to be related to Covid-19.

The man also arrived from a country that has no transmission of Covid within the community and they were symptom-free.

Milne said a coroner's inquiry is now taking place, so they could not comment further on the situation.

It is understood people in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium Auckland were asked to stay in their rooms for some time yesterday.