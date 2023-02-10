The van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility. Photo / Michael Craig

A manhunt is under way for three prisoners who escaped a prison van in Auckland while being transported to Mt Eden Corrections Facility this afternoon on the Southern Motorway.

Police Tāmaki Makaurau director of deployment Shanan Gray said the incident occurred about 2.40pm near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp, when the transport van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

“The three remand prisoners have fled on foot towards the South-Eastern Highway where they have stolen a member of the public’s vehicle.

“Police have since been notified and our staff are making inquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle.”

Gray said members of the public who witnessed this afternoon’s events are asked to contact police as soon as possible using the 105 phone service.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided once they become available.”

A Corrections spokesperson said police were informed immediately and are actively searching for them.

“We encourage anyone with information about the prisoners’ location to contact Police on 111.

“Public safety is our top priority. Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out.”

Police Eagle helicopter is searching for the fugitives. Photo / File



