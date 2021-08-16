Māngere Work and Income office in lockdown, man in custody

There are reports the Māngere Work and Income building is in lockdown. Photo / Google

A Work and Income office in South Auckland was put into lockdown this morning and a man has been taken into custody.

Staff at the Māngere office on Mascot Ave have allegedly been told to stay indoors and to keep away from the windows since 9am but were not been told why, the Herald understands.

Police said they received a report of a person making threats earlier this morning. A man has been taken into custody.

One person said at 9am staff were given an email and text alert to say it would be entering a "full lockdown" where "no one is allowed in, and no one is allowed out".

There is estimated to be around 200 staff in the entire building.

The Ministry of Social Development has been approached for comment.

