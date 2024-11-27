Students at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori a Rohe o Māngere .
An Auckland school is defending its decision to release an entire class of Year 13 students early, saying they were not engaged or attending class.
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori a Rohe o Māngere last week sent a pānui or notification to all 10 of its Year 13 students telling them their last school day had been brought forward to November 29 from December 17.
It is understood the letter, to the 10 Year 13 students, was sent in response to frequent student absences from class.
One parent told the Herald it felt like the students “had been expelled”.
The letter informed parents their children’s engagement had declined so much they were no longer “contributing in any manner or way” to the school and there was no reason for them to continue attending class.
The students were also told they would not be part of the group attending their much-anticipated school trip to the Wiki Hākinakina sports tournament in Christchurch.
When an upset parent questioned the letter, the school’s board chairwoman Hineamaru Ropati stood by the kura’s decision.
She said the board met on Sunday with the kura staff and there was agreement the letter was fair and had a good rationale behind it.