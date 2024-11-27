Te Kura Kaupapa Maori a Rohe o Māngere has ended its senior classes early, saying there was no purpose for its students being at the school.

The letter informed parents their children’s engagement had declined so much they were no longer “contributing in any manner or way” to the school and there was no reason for them to continue attending class.

The students were also told they would not be part of the group attending their much-anticipated school trip to the Wiki Hākinakina sports tournament in Christchurch.

When an upset parent questioned the letter, the school’s board chairwoman Hineamaru Ropati stood by the kura’s decision.

She said the board met on Sunday with the kura staff and there was agreement the letter was fair and had a good rationale behind it.

“The parents came in on Monday and we had a kōrero [discussion] about how they felt,” she said.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Mangere last week sent a panui or notification to all 10 of its Year 13 students telling them their last school day had been brought forward to November 29. Photo / Dean Purcell

She said the word expulsion was never used, and it’s not something that would ever happen in a kura kaupapa.

“Throwing a child out or expelling them is not what we would do. It’s an insult on their whakapapa,” she said.

Isabel Evans from the Ministry of Education said any parents with concerns about the position of the kura should follow the formal complaints process and raise it with the board of trustees directly. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ropati also stood by the decision not to let the Year 13 students attend Wiki Hākinakina – a popular sporting and cultural event attended by kura kaupapa students throughout New Zealand.

“There are three things they need to have to attend, and they are good attendance, to have completed their work, and to have attended training,” Ropati said.

She said some Year 13 students had not been attending class and some did not attend their recent NCEA Level 3 exams.

The same three prerequisites applied for the other year levels, she said.

“There are clear rationales as to why they can’t attend.”

The school still had 59 students attending the event – none from Year 13.

“It’s not a surprise to them. There have been meetings about attendance and training and fundraising.

“This is not a holiday, it’s not an entitlement.”

Ropati said students planning to attend Wiki Hākinakina paid $200 and the school met the rest of the costs.

“We pay for the flights to Christchurch, the accommodation, the kai so you can see it is unfair to the kids who have been trying their hardest.”

The Year 13 students would have their $200 refunded.

One parent told the Herald it felt like the students “had been expelled”. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ropati said she understood there would be parents who were unhappy with the decision.

“I am happy to talk to anyone about the rationale,” she said.

“We’ve all been that irate parent who wants to protect their child.”

Ropati said parents and students had accepted the decision and all were looking forward to the end-of-year prizegiving.

Isabel Evans from the Ministry of Education said any parents with concerns about the position of the kura should follow the formal complaints process and raise it with the board of trustees directly.

“We will continue to support the kura as needed,” Evans said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.