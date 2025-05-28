Hato Hone St John was notified of an incident on Bader Drive, Māngere, at 2.26am.

One person is in critical condition after an incident near a Māngere bus stop this morning.

Staff from businesses in Māngere Town Centre say they arrived to work to find large cordons in place, with people being told to cross the street to catch the bus.

One worker said while they didn’t know what had happened, it “looked pretty serious”.

“One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Auckland City Hospital,” St John said.