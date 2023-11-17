A bus has crashed in to someone’s yard, on the corner of Bader Drive. Video / Supplied

An Auckland Transport bus carrying four passengers has crashed into a yard in south Auckland’s Māngere East this afternoon - narrowly missing a house.

Video obtained by the Herald shows a resident’s fence completely smashed and the bus had stopped abruptly in their yard.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of the crash in Rye Court just after 3.30pm.

“There were four people on board, including the driver, and no one was injured,” police said.

The bus narrowly missed a house but obliterated the property's fence.

The bus looks to have missed the house completely, but debris from the fence is scattered throughout the property.

Two police vehicles and two Hato Hone St John vehicles can be seen attending the incident.

The Herald has approached Auckland Transport for comment.



