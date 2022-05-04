Mangere Bridge residents devastated at loss of two Shetland ponies

Beloved Mangere Bridge shetland ponies, Duke and Meg were, attacked and killed overnight Tuesday. Photo / Nicole Manaia

Mangere Bridge residents are devastated at the loss of two Shetland ponies believed to have been attacked and killed by dogs overnight on Tuesday.

Shocked locals took to social media today sharing pictures and memories of Meg and Duke.

"RIP Meg and Duke. Thanks for giving our kids the best welcome every time we came to visit you. What a tragic end to your life," said one resident in an online post.

Amy Tapueluelu, visited the ponies frequently to watch their daily runs around the Māngere Lagoon.

"We are completely devastated."

She says Meg was attacked by a dog late last year, suffering bite marks on her neck and scratches on her side.

Both ponies were moved to another paddock with larger horses for protection but were recently moved to the paddock they were found killed in.

The police and Animal Management staff are investigating.