An Auckland school is “deeply saddened and outraged” following the brutal attack on one of its students by at least 10 teenagers, which remains under police investigation.

“We condemn this senseless and cowardly act of violence, and we will not tolerate any form of bullying or harassment in our school community,” Marcellin College Board of Trustees chair Bernadette Tovio said.

Tovio confirmed the boy was hospitalised after a violent attack by around 10 to 15 teenagers from Māngere College.

The boy was targeted as he got off the bus on Bader Drive in Māngere and chased to the car park behind McDonald’s on Monday, February 12.

“The incident occurred at the Māngere Town Centre after school hours outside school premises.

“Our ākonga sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they were cared for.

“We have been in contact with their whānau/family and are providing them with all the support they need,” Tovio said.

Tovio said the Ministry of Education has been informed about the incident with Māngere College board chair Joe Glassie-Rasmussen, acting principal Melegalenuu Ah Sam, police and local authorities working together to take appropriate action to resolve the matter.

“We increased security measures to ensure the safety of our students/ākonga and staff/kaiako immediately after the incident occurred.

“We are proud of our school’s culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion, and we will not let this incident undermine our values, Marist Pillars and achievements.”

Tovio urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact the police or the school as soon as possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the ākonga and their whānau, and we wish them a speedy and full recovery.

“We are also providing counselling and support services to any students/ākonga or staff/kaiako who may have been affected by the incident.”

Tovio thanked emergency services and healthcare staff for their response.

Counties Manukau West Inspector Ross Ellwood the victim was initially taken to Middlemore Hospital for assessment but did not require hospitalisation.

Ellwood said the police investigation into the assault is ongoing.

“Police are reviewing CCTV footage and identifying any witnesses to the assault.

“We are also liaising with both schools concerned as part of our investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, quoting the file number 240213/3836.

Māngere College has been contacted for comment.

Earlier in the week, in a letter to the Māngere College school community, acting principal Melegaleuu Ah Sam informed caregivers the school was aware of the incident and the posts on social media.

“We would like to assure our community that we are working closely with the other college and the police to identify those involved and to resolve these matters as soon as possible,” she said in the letter.

The mother of the boy has said her “son’s life was saved” by a couple who witnessed the attack and intervened.

“I want to thank the couple who saved my son, I don’t have the words to thank them enough for what they did for him,” she said.

“They drove him to hospital and looked after him until I got there. They told me everything that happened.

“He was bottled three times in the head, there were 15 of them bashing the hell out of my son and then 30 kids laughing and screaming and filming. Shouting ‘Māngere College All Day’,” the woman said.

The assaulted boy’s mother understood the group were waiting for the Marcellin bus to arrive.

After the assault the woman was told a boy walked up and ripped the emblem on his uniform and said “F*** Marcellin, don’t come back to this hood, this is our turf.”

“My son was bloody born and raised in Māngere.”

Police are now patrolling Māngere town centre after Marcellin College staff stationed themselves there this week to protect their students from further attacks, according to letters to the school community from principal Maria Prescott.

Marcellin students who normally walk or bus through Māngere town centre have been urged to find alternative routes home until the schools find a resolution.







