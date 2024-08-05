Members of the Mangatangi Maramarua Catchment Group, chairman Will Murphy (left), Alison Ratcliffe, Hamish Browne, Robyn Budd and Terry Withers. Photo / Catherine Fry
In 2019, a group of like-minded farmers and iwi in the Mangatangi Maramarua Catchmentinitially met to help each other understand the implication on their farming operations of the numerous regulations being proposed under the Waikato Healthy Rivers Plan Change 1.
“We are aware that there are water quality issues in our area and that they vary from farm to farm,” chairman of the group and beef farmer, Will Murphy said.
“There is not a one-size-fits-all approach and we all wanted to understand how our own farms affected the catchment and actually become authorities on what was happening in our own area,” committee member and organic beef farmer, Hamish Browne said.
“We all farm differently, but what we all do on a micro level, can be expanded to a macro level, collectively benefiting the whole area,” said committee member and beef farmer Alison Ratcliffe.
The momentum of the group grew and in May 2021, Mangatangi and Maramarua Catchment Incorporated (MMC) was formally formed with a vision and goals.
3. To provide a platform for sharing information and support with the community, engaging with other stakeholders, receiving feedback and being a collective voice for its members.
To achieve MMC’s vision and objectives, they have identified seven strategic themes: Community involvement, water quality, biodiversity, farmer/community wellbeing, climate change, iwi involvement and agency interaction.
“The Ministry for Primary Industry is our main funder, and we are very grateful for funding and support from around a dozen companies, trusts, entities and local councils. Funding allows us to set up regular water testing and pay for experts to oversee and analyse any testing,” Budd said.
Waikato Regional Council has collected 20 years of data from monthly testing near the catchment’s exit and that has identified trends.
Collecting data and community involvement
MMC has set up 12 testing sites over the catchment and carries out quarterly testing at each one, ensuring that conditions are consistent.
Initially, testing is for the four main contaminants, nitrogen, phosphorus, E. coli and sediment, along with temperature and stream habitat health.
The catchment includes the local farms, lifestyle blocks, two schools, two play centres, two fire stations, community halls and the Mangatangi Marae.
Regular community events are held to educate children as young as pre-schoolers.
The community is encouraged to engage with the group and receive the support and guidance they need to build resilience, improve their farm environment and navigate legislative and regulatory requirements.
“Our goal is to build a thriving, knowledgeable and healthy rural community,” Murphy said.