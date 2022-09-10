Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

A body has been found following a search for a woman who was swept away in an East Coast river this morning.

The body was located about 1pm by a member of the public, who had been assisting police in the search, a police spokesperson said in a statement released this afternoon.

The next of kin has been advised, however, the spokesperson said police were not in a position to name the person until formal identification has taken place.

"The death will be referred to the Coroner."

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted."

Earlier this morning, police issued a statement appealing for Tokomaru Bay locals to look out for a woman who was reportedly swept into Mangahauini River at 11.30am today.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Te Wehi Road and State Highway 35.

The bridge over the Mangahauini River on State Highway 35 at Tokomaru Bay was torn apart in the March storm. Photo / Gisborne District Council

State Highway 35 took a beating after a torrential amount of rainfall and severe flooding tore the road network apart leaving a big clean up in March this year.