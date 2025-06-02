- A person sustained serious injuries in an animal attack on a rural Manawatū property.
A person has suffered serious injuries following an animal attack at a rural Manawatū property.
Police said they were notified of the attack about 2.15pm on Makino Rd in Halcombe this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the incident and the animal involved in the attack