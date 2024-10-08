Manawanui sinking: Black box salvaged, oil sheen on water visible but being dispersed by waves

Diving crews recovered the voyage data recorder today, Radio New Zealand has reported. Diving teams have also begun assessing the area to understand the environmental impacts and necessary clean-up.
A “light” oil sheen from Manawanui’s initial capsizing was being carried away by wind and waves yesterday, Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arndell said in a statement last evening.
Experts from Maritime New Zealand and Massey University have been helping the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) with the response to environmental concerns. There are 28 NZDF personnel in Samoa working with the Samoan government as part of the effort.
The NZDF earlier said almost 1000 tonnes of diesel was on board the Manawanui before it sank.
Seventy-five people were rescued after the Manawanui grounded on a reef on Saturday and caught fire and sank on Sunday. A court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the lead-up to the incident.
Two people were hospitalised - one with a dislocated shoulder and one with an injured back. Another 12-15 people suffered minor cuts and abrasions.
The sailors and passengers arrived home just before midnight Monday. They were given welfare support and were reunited with their families yesterday afternoon, most dressed in civies and carrying black rubbish bags.
Commander Yvonne Gray was in charge of the $100 million New Zealand naval ship.
Attempts to get the vessel off the reef were unsuccessful and when it began to list at 7.52pm, Commander Gray decided to evacuate the ship.
Gray has called the disaster her “very worst imagining became a reality”.
She said her team “responded in exactly the way I needed them to”.
“They acted with commitment, with comradeship and, above all, with courage,” she said in an NZDF statement on last night.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.