The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened the inquiry after the vessel ran aground on Saturday night.
Acting chief investigator of accidents Louise Cook has appointed a team of investigators scheduled to arrive on-site later today.
“Getting the facts straight is vital, so our investigators will be inspecting the vessel, seeking and recovering electronic and other records, and interviewing vessel crew, Westport authorities, and any other witnesses,” said Cook.
The commission has also issued a protection order to “preserve and protect evidence”.
“It doesn’t prevent the master and others from attending to the safety of the vessel, environment, or people on board,” she said.
The inquiry comes as specialist tug boats have scrambled to the West Coast in a bid to refloat the Manahau.
Work is being undertaken to ensure the grounded barge remains stable.
Several Maritime New Zealand personnel are heading to Westport to support the effort, while a Maritime Incident Response Team has been set up in Wellington, and is being supported by other staff around the country.
Maritime New Zealand incident controller Blair Simmons said diggers are at Carters Beach, creating anchor points to lock the vessel in place.
”This stops it from potentially drifting towards rocks at high tide,” Simmons said.
“Refloating the vessel will be a delicate operation, and we will closely review any plans being put in place by the operator.”
Maritime New Zealand discourages anyone from climbing on the vessel and disturbing anyone working around it.
The near 100m barge is currently intact and no items have been lost.
Maritime New Zealand confirmed there are no leaks and there was no cargo on board at the time.
The operators of the Manahau had benefitted from government funding for the vessel, he said, despite the ship not being New Zealand-flagged nor crewed.
The vessel’s owner, WMS Group, said in a statement that the barge ran aground.
“All 11 crew on board are safe and there are no environmental concerns.
“Westland Mineral Sands is working closely with relevant maritime and coastguard authorities to understand how this incident occurred.”
TAIC opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.