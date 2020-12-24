Mana whenua rep Waiora Rogers appointed to Te Mata Park Trust Board

Waiora Rogers was appointed from mana whenua to the Te Mata Park Trust Board. Photo / Warren Buckland

Waiora Rogers has been appointed as the first ever mana whenua representative on the Te Mata Park Trust Board.

The trust deed (which was established in 1927) was amended through the High Court earlier this year, ensuring that one person of mana whenua descent be appointed by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, on the recommendation of the trust's mana whenua roopu.

"It will be a privilege and an honour to serve on the Board for the ongoing preservation of our park that is much loved by many," Rogers said.

Trust chairman Mike Devonshire said they are excited to have the advice, wisdom, and knowledge of mana whenua around the board table.

''We are delighted to welcome Waiora to the board and look forward to facilitating and incorporating mana whenua views and values throughout management of the park,'' he said.

Waiora Rogers' governance experience includes serving on the boards of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu, said he has 100 per cent support for Rogers.

"She is a fourth generation direct descendant of Winipere Rotohenga who was captured and taken prisoner during the 1830 musket raids by Waikato iwi. Waiora will bring tangata whenua views to the board as a marae, Taiwhenua and an iwi board member.''