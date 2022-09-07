Mark Walter disputed the facts of his unlawful hunting case but later abandoned that dispute. Photo / ODT

A man who shot and killed a neighbour's family pet had been told not to hunt on the property just months earlier, a court has heard.

Mark Anthony Walter, 62, was sentenced to three months' community detention and nine months' supervision when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court in May.

Judge Peter Rollo's sentencing notes were only recently released to the Otago Daily Times and show how the defendant abandoned a disputed-facts hearing at the 11th hour, accepting the police version of events.

Teresa Dynes was given the deer "Dansey" at just 3 weeks old in 2016 after friends had found her while out hunting.

The hind lived in a paddock with six sheep and was so tame she would come to the house for a kiss from Dynes every evening.

"[Dansey] was located away from the road and away from sight, so that it would not represent a target for persons to shoot at," the judge said.

Some months before the November 7 killing, Walter asked the family for permission to hunt on their property and was firmly declined.

"[Dynes] made it very clear ... that there were deer on her property that were pets in one instance and domesticated deer otherwise, and you were not to go on to the land," Judge Rollo said.

After a few days without seeing Dansey, Dynes went looking for her.

First she found thick patches of hair, then all the discarded dismembered parts that Walter had left behind.

"It was honestly the worst sight ever. I will never get that vision out of my mind," she said.

The court heard Walter had racked up several convictions during his younger years but had apparently more recently seen the light.

"You experienced an epiphany some 10 to 12 years ago and joined a local church. You have redeemed yourself and become well regarded by people who know you well within the church community and otherwise," the judge said.

He said Walter lived a "humble lifestyle" and there were references on file that spoke of his selflessness.

While the judge accepted the defendant was remorseful for his actions, the incident could be described bluntly: "You knew there was a tame deer on the property. You have killed it and butchered it on the property."

Walter was convicted of unlawful hunting and ordered to pay Dynes $1000.

She told the ODT she had been left "utterly disgusted" by the ordeal.