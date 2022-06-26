Man who escaped custody while being transported to prison found and arrested

Police car. File photo / Bevan Conley

A man who escaped custody while being transported to prison in Levin on June 18 has been arrested.

Police had been appealing for information and sightings of 41-year-old Marley Gregory since.

Police said today he had been located and arrested at an address in Highbury, Palmerston North this afternoon.

He is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Monday, June 27.

Gregory, who faced several charges in Palmerston District Court, had appeared via audiovisual link from Levin before his escape.

A police spokesperson said Gregory was remanded in custody following his court appearance before he escaped from police on foot while being transferred from a police cell to a van in Levin.