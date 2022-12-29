Man who died at Goat Island was an American tourist

The man was a tourist who had been snorkelling off Goat Island. Photo / Jay Farnworth

The man who died at a popular Auckland beach yesterday morning was an American tourist who had been snorkelling off Goat Island.

The 69-year old was found unresponsive around 11.40am at Okakari Point Marine Reserve, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

A rāhui was placed on the reserve by the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust. It will be in place until 7pm Saturday.

Summer fatalities growing

The incident at Goat Island came after police urged people to be safe around water after number of water-related deaths in recent days.

A swimmer died in Upper Hutt after failing to resurface at Hutt River, in Kaitoke Regional Park, early on Tuesday morning. A rāhui remains in place there too.

Regional council spokesperson Al Cross said mana whenua Te Āti Awa blessed Te Awa Kairangi - the Hutt River - on Wednesday. The rāhui, which restricts access to a river pool area 20m upstream from the swingbridge, is likely to last until Friday.

It does not cover any part of the Pakuratahi River, which flows past the campground.

On Boxing Day a man died in a water incident at Cape Runaway on the East Coast, and later that night a person died after a water incident in Pukekohe in Auckland, despite receiving medical attention.