A man accused of murdering Taupō woman Samantha Reid will stand trial this year.

Darkie Thomas Cable is set to stand trial for the murder of Samantha Reid in the High Court at Rotorua on August 2.

Reid, who was known as Sam, was found at a rural property north of Taupō on January 25 last year with critical injuries.

She was taken to hospital but died the following day.