Man taken to hospital after being shot by police in Kaiapoi

A man has been shot by police. Photo / File

A man has been shot by police. Photo / File

A man has been shot by police in Kaiapoi and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Residents reported on social media they had heard gunshots earlier this evening and seen a large police presence.

Earlier this month police fatally shot Samuel Fakalago in the Wellington suburb of Newlands after they were called to a family harm incident.

Police could see inside the home - Fakalago who had barricaded himself inside, was holding a knife to a woman's throat.

He was threatening her and the child, and officers were "gravely concerned", police said at the time.

The child managed to escape the stand-off before the fatal shooting and the woman suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.

- More soon