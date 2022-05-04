How Auckland Transport's helping businesses from getting ramraided, Simon Bridges makes his last speech and Dave Chapelle attacked on stage in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been taken into police custody and another person has been hospitalised after a serious incident at a property in South Auckland.

Emergency services have been in and around the Clendon Park area, near Manurewa, since the early hours of this morning after reports of gunshots.

"Shortly before 4.30am, Police received multiple reports of shots heard at an address...in Clendon Park," a police spokesman said.

"One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries."

A police officer stands guard outside a property in Templeton Place, South Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

A man was found at the scene and is now assisting police officers with their inquiries.

Police say he is expected to be charged, but have not indicated what the charges will be.

Investigating officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"A police presence remains at the location with a scene examination taking place this morning."

At the property this morning, several police vehicles and officers have blocked off a house and a cordon has been put up.

The windows and windshield of a car parked nearby has been smashed up.

Police photographer at the scene of an alleged shooting in South Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

St John confirmed it was called to an incident at 4.22am and sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit.

"St John treated and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Middlemore Hospital," a statement said.

Several police vehicles remain at the scene several hours later, while neighbours say the Police helicopter is also in the air overhead.

Some residents have reported hearing several gunshots - with one commenting online that they had heard up to 11 shots.

Another woman said she had heard four clear gunshot sounds early on.

A resident on busy Roscommon Rd told the Herald they heard the Police chopper in the early hours of this morning - at least before 6am, she said.