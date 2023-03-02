Man stabbed several times in Wellington assault, police plea for witnesses

Police are putting out a desperate plea for witnesses of a Wellington assault. Photo / NZME

Police have put out a plea for witnesses to a Wellington assault in the early hours of this morning after a man was found to be stabbed 32 times.

The assault is thought to have happened in Newtown at around 4.30am. The exact location is not yet known, a police spokesperson said but is believed to have occurred close to the hospital, possibly around Mein, Daniell or Constable Sts.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, appears to have made his way on foot to Wellington Hospital after being stabbed several times. He remains there in serious condition.

He was wearing red shoes, grey pants, and a blue checked shirt.

If anyone saw a man fitting this description walking toward the hospital, or has any information about a fight or disorder in the area, police ask that you contact Police on 105 or via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update Report” and quote file number “230302/1453″.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.



