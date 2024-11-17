- Auckland man Andrew French paid over $6000 in repairs after buying a car with a suspected wound-back odometer.
- NZTA is investigating 303 vehicles, including 250 registered in New Zealand, after a businessman was arrested in July.
- French’s 2013 Toyota 86 was linked to an international tampering scam and was suspected of driving 49,000km more than reported.
A man has had to fork out thousands of dollars in repairs after his car was sold to him with a suspected wound-back odometer linked to an international illegal tampering scam.
Auckland man Andrew French said the 2013 Toyota 86 he bought for his son had clocked up 49,000km more than its odometer reading - and was a 2012 model.
He discovered he had been duped only last month when a letter from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) landed in his mailbox telling him his vehicle was one of 303 cars and trucks being investigated because their odometers, year of registration and gross vehicle mass were illegally altered in Japan before being sold in New Zealand.