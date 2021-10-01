Man shot in Auckland's west, police hunting for person of interest

Police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting in Avondale. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man has been shot and seriously hurt in Auckland's south west, with police now hunting for a person of interest.

Inspector Daniel Meade said police were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane in Avondale about 4.30am.

"Upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot injury," he said.

"He was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while police look for "a person of interest" connected to the shooting.

"Anyone who resides in Saintly Lane is asked to remain in their homes until the cordons are lifted," Meade said.

More to come