Man shot by police pleads not guilty to 17 charges

The man allegedly confronted motorists and police with weapons, whereupon one of the officers shot him. Photo / Supplied

A man shot by police after he allegedly rammed a police car and then threatened officers and the public with weapons is denying the charges.

The man, 45, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in Invercargill District Court via audiovisual link yesterday.

His defence lawyer, Sonia Vidal, has entered not guilty pleas to 17 charges, including possessing an offensive weapon, wilful damage, aggravated assault, burglary, contravening of a protection order and assault in a family relationship, relating to events on March 19 that closed part of State Highway 1 at Dacre for almost a day.

Vidal also asked the judge to vacate a guilty plea entered previously by another lawyer in relation to another charge of assault in a family relationship, which referred to another day.

Judge Brandts-Giesen remanded the man in custody until July 11 when a case review hearing for the other charges will also take place.