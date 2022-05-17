UK Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A Conservative lawmaker has been arrested on sexual assault charges and been asked to stay away from Parliament buildings in London. Photo / Scott E Barbour, Getty Images, File

Britain's Conservative Party said it has asked one of its MPs to stay away from Parliament while he is under police investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offenses.

London's Metropolitan Police said the suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust, and misconduct in public office. The man, in his 50s, remains in custody, police said.

The force said it received a report in January 2020 relating to the alleged offences, which were said to have been committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

"In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

"An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

"A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

"He remains in custody."

The Conservative whips' office said in a statement: "Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further."

The news was the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against British MPs. Earlier this month, Conservative Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

- AP