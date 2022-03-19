Man shot by police in Invercargill remains in serious condition

A man was shot by police near Invercargill yesterday. Photo / NZME

A man shot by police near Invercargill remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The man was shot by police yesterday after presenting a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre.

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed today between Kerr Rd and SH98 while police conduct a scene examination.

Police said in a statement yesterday that officers were seeking the man "in relation to an earlier call of concern for a female".

After being shot he was taken to hospital in serious condition where he underwent surgery.

Further updates from police are expected later today.