A man has been shot by police near Invercargill today.
Police said in a statement that officers were seeking the man "in relation to an earlier call of concern for a female".
The man presented a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre, and was subsequently shot by police shortly before midday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he is undergoing surgery.
State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Road and SH98 while police conduct a scene examination.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.