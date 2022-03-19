A man has been shot by police in Invercargill. Photo / File

A man has been shot by police near Invercargill today.

Police said in a statement that officers were seeking the man "in relation to an earlier call of concern for a female".

The man presented a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre, and was subsequently shot by police shortly before midday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he is undergoing surgery.

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Road and SH98 while police conduct a scene examination.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.