Flowers have been left at the scene of the shooting in Feilding. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The man who was shot and killed by police in Feilding has been named as Darren Norman Lyttle.

Lyttle, 53, was shot after an eight-hour standoff with police at a home in Feilding. Police also shot and killed a dog, which was one of several at the property.

Police said on Friday their thoughts were with Lyttle’s family and loved ones and that the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Police were initially called to a house on Seddon St about 1pm on April 23 after reports that a man had shot through a neighbour’s window.

When police arrived, the man refused to come out and speak to officers, despite repeated requests.

Lyttle was shot at 9pm after presenting a firearm to police. He was critically injured and medical assistance was given immediately. However, he died while being taken to hospital.

He was known to police and officers had been called to his address on previous occasions.

Exactly how many times they were called and for what reasons are part of a wider investigation.

Neighbours told RNZ the man caused trouble on the street, and they understood he was shooting at his neighbour’s house as he believed they had called dog control.

“When police arrived at the address, the man refused to come out of the house and speak to officers,” Fraser said.

“Ongoing voice appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.”

Lyttle’s son could be heard pleading with him to come out. “Dad, please just come out,” he was heard saying.

More than 25 police staff were involved in the operation across the course of the evening, Fraser said.

A council spokesman said animal control officers were called by police to assist with two dogs on the Seddon St property following the shooting.

“They were asked to put them into separate rooms in order to preserve the scene. One of the dogs later escaped the room that it was placed into.”

Animal control officers managed to catch it and it was impounded at 2.30am Monday morning.

The property and the owner were known to animal control but the council spokesman would not give specific details for privacy reasons.

“This event would have no doubt concerned some residents but we would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident,” Fraser said.

Lyttle’s son posted a short tribute on social media: “Love you Dad. Rip my man. I loved you so much.”

A close friend of Lyttle’s youngest son set up a Givealittle page, also revealing Lyttle was the man police shot.

“Darren or as anyone who knew him, “daz” was the father of two amazing sons, a beloved brother, uncle and cherished son,” the page said.

“However his life came to an abrupt end when he was fatally shot by police following a long, emotional and stretched out stand off.

“The why’s, when’s, where’ and how’s can all be explained and reasoned with, whether you agree with the police response or not but this fundraiser is for his family. [sic]”

Police said earlier the Independent Police Conduct Authority was to be notified.

A police investigations into the incident was also ongoing.

The Givealittle page said all donations would go toward funeral costs and any remainder would go to Lyttle’s two sons.



