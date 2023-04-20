The University of Otago faces redundancies with lacking enrolments, Retail Crime Prevention Fund up to $15 million and why Auckland Transport spent $20k on taxis at Harry Styles concert in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Oamaru woman recovering from surgery in her home awoke to find a man kissing her stomach and attempting to fondle her.

On November 22, Jason Geoffrey Doublett, 52, decided to start his day by mowing the lawns and having a couple of beers, the Oamaru District Court heard this week.

The night ended with him in handcuffs, after he entered his ex-neighbour’s property and assaulted her while she was half asleep.

The woman was chronically ill and had limited mobility due to her surgery when Doublett entered her home with a half-empty vodka bottle in hand.

About 8pm, he walked into the victim’s bedroom and pulled her blanket down, exposing her bare stomach. After kissing her belly button, the man was shoved away as the victim told him “no” multiple times.

The woman escaped to her dining room, where he tried to grab her breasts and cuddle her.

He put his hand through the sleeve of her top attempting to grope her, saying “I just want to give you a kiss”.

The victim’s friend and two sons interrupted the assault, promptly exiting the man from the house.

Police located the defendant — who was yelling obscenities — outside a nearby property.

On being informed he was under arrest, Doublett told police to “get f.....”, before grabbing a police officer’s hat.

Judge Anthony Walsh described the man as “less than co-operative” as he resisted being placed in the police car by making his body rigid and pushing against police officers.

While Doublett expressed remorse for his actions, counsel Michael DeBuyzer acknowledged his client’s “documented history of a lack of impulse control and lack of insight or empathy”.

“There appear to be multiple past traumas that do not appear to have been appropriately addressed,” DeBuyzer said.

The court heard of Doublett’s “very troubled childhood” and a potential genetic predisposition to alcohol and substance abuse.

While Judge Anthony Walsh agreed the man had “very complex needs”, his main concern was the victim.

“You took advantage of a very vulnerable person when she was asleep in her bedroom,” Judge Walsh said.

Doublett spent five and a-half months in custody before being sentenced to 15 months’ intensive supervision.