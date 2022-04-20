Police investigating an incident that left a man seriously hurt say it was a targeted event.
Officers were called to the small town of Shannon, in the Horowhenua district, at 6.30pm yesterday after reports of an incident in the area.
A police spokeswoman told the Herald this morning: "Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident."
Authorities earlier confirmed that a man had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries following "an incident".
Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to it and those involved.
A member of the public wrote online that they had been driving through the town when they came across a man with blood all over him.
"This guy jumped out from the side of the road covered in blood."