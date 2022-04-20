Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police investigating an incident that left a man seriously hurt say it was a targeted event.

Officers were called to the small town of Shannon, in the Horowhenua district, at 6.30pm yesterday after reports of an incident in the area.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald this morning: "Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident."

Police say a man was seriously injured in a targeted incident in Shannon last night. Image / Google

Authorities earlier confirmed that a man had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries following "an incident".

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to it and those involved.

A member of the public wrote online that they had been driving through the town when they came across a man with blood all over him.

"This guy jumped out from the side of the road covered in blood."