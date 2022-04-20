Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man is in hospital after turning up to a Shannon Four Square with a gunshot wound, and police are still searching for the person who shot him.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden told the Herald the man turned up to the shop yesterday evening covered in blood, and was given medical assistance before being taken to hospital.

"There was no actual incident in Shannon, but medical assistance was called. I believe the injuries are non-life threatening and there was never any danger to the public."

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident is thought to be a targeted one, with Wanden saying he believes it to be gang-related.

He says the incident was "certainly out of the ordinary" and "wouldn't have been pleasant" for those involved.

The manager of the Four Square declined to comment on the incident when contacted by the Herald.

Officers were called to the small town of Shannon, in the Horowhenua district, at 6.30pm yesterday after reports of an incident in the area.

Police say a man was seriously injured in a targeted incident in Shannon last night. Image / Google

Authorities earlier confirmed that a man had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries following "an incident".

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to it and those involved.

A member of the public wrote online that they had been driving through the town when they came across a man with blood all over him.

"This guy jumped out from the side of the road covered in blood."